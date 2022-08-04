UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Appoints Dr Inayatullah Rajpar As Dean Faculty Of Crop Production

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 09:16 PM

CM Sindh appoints Dr Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam for a period of three years with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam for a period of three years with immediate effect.

According to university spokesman, Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar, who was earlier serving as Professor Department of Soil Sciences has been appointed Dean Faculty of Crop Production through a notification issued by the Department of Sindh Universities and Boards..

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar an hoped that as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, he will further improve the performance of the faculty.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Tando Jam Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dep ..

US CG hands over Biosafety Lab to Sindh Health dept

29 seconds ago
 SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance o ..

SHCBA expresses concern over reports of issuance of NIC to illegal immigrants

31 seconds ago
 Chief Minister announces increase in pensions of p ..

Chief Minister announces increase in pensions of police martyrs' families

32 seconds ago
 AJK PM terms August 5, 2019, a darkest day in Kash ..

AJK PM terms August 5, 2019, a darkest day in Kashmir's recent history

37 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tributes ..

Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi pays tributes to Police martyrs

8 minutes ago
 EU ambassador to Pakistan calls on Federal ministe ..

EU ambassador to Pakistan calls on Federal minister for economic affairs

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.