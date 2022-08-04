CM Sindh appoints Dr Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam for a period of three years with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam for a period of three years with immediate effect.

According to university spokesman, Dr.

Inayatullah Rajpar, who was earlier serving as Professor Department of Soil Sciences has been appointed Dean Faculty of Crop Production through a notification issued by the Department of Sindh Universities and Boards..

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri has welcomed the appointment of Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar an hoped that as Dean Faculty of Crop Production, he will further improve the performance of the faculty.