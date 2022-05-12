CM Sindh appoints Dr. Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro as Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for a period of three years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro as Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for a period of three years. According to announcement here on Thursday, Dr.

Manzoor Abro had served as the chairman of the Department of Plant Pathology and his research papers were published in national and international journals. He was also a gold medalist during his study at the University.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri also congratulated Dr. Manzoor Abro on his appointment.