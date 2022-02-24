CM Sindh appoints Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri as SAU Umerkot Sub-Campus Pro-Vice Chancellor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri of the Faculty of Crop Protection of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam as the first Pro Vice Chancellor of SAU sub-campus of Umerkot.

The SAU spokesman informed here on Thursday, Prof. Dr.

Jan Muhammad Marri has been appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor SAU Sub-Campus Umerkot for a period of four years after approval of Sindh Chief Minister.

The spokesman informed that Dr. Jan Mohammad Marri got PhD degree from SAU and a postdoctoral fellowship from Imperial College London and represented Pakistan in various countries of the world in the field of agriculture.