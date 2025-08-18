Open Menu

CM Sindh Approves Construction Of Two Towers In Larkana Hospital,increase Bed Capacity Up-to 600

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of a modern hospital in Larkana on Monday. The meeting was held in the Chief Minister's house Sindh Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, MPA Jameel Soomro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, P&D Chairman Najam Shah, Health Secretary Rehan Baloch, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi and others.

A briefing was given to the Sindh CM during the meeting about the 16-acre hospital site in Larkana city. Sindh CM approves construction of two towers in Larkana hospital.

The bed capacity in Larkana hospital to be increased to 600. "The old hospital in the city center will be rebuilt on modern lines, ensuring all facilities are available in one place.

" "Emergency, gynecology, cardiology, children's hospital, surgical, and other facilities will be available under one roof," says Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh CM directs Chief Secretary to promptly hire a consultant. "The consultant will prepare a layout for constructing different towers in the hospital. All roads leading to the hospital will be widened." I want the Larkana hospital to be constructed and operational within two years," announces CM Sindh.

Sindh CM directs Chief Secretary to form a committee, the Larkana Hospital Committee, to include P&D Chairman, Finance Secretary, and Health Secretary.

"The committee must hire a consultant, finalize the hospital's design and initiate work immediately, "Sindh CM instructs Chief Secretary to issue a notification for the hospital committee.

