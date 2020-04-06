CM Sindh approves ICU, isolation centers in hospitals, purchase of medical supplies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a two different meetings of health department Quarantine and Isolation Accommodation Committee said that in every district headquarter the Isolation Centers must have all the facilities, including water, drainage, electricity, solid waste disposal and wash rooms.

The meeting was attended by all members of the committee, Mohammad Waseem (Chairman), SMBR Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and others, said a statement on Monday.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the committee directed DG PDMA to arrange or hire large halls to set up Isolation Centers in every district headquarter and provide them beds, fans and such other facilities. It was decided that every halls/facility would have the facilities of wash rooms, electricity, water, drainage system and waste disposal.

In the Sindh health department meeting attended by Sindh Minister of Health and others discussed and decided the procurement of medical supplies.

It was also decided to establish 193-beded Isolation in the city hospital and 104-beded ICUs in six hospitals of Karachi. A 59-beded Isolation ward in Civil Hospital, 65 JPMC, 69-beded in Lyari General Hospital.

The ICUs units of 12-beded being established in Civil hospital Karachi, 15 in JPMC, 18 in Lyari General Hospital, 26-beded in Trauma Center, eight in Ojha and 25 in Services Hospital.

The chief minister also decided to establish 166-beded Isolation facility at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Gambat, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad.

There would be a 23-beded Isolation and 15-beded ICU at Liaquat University Hyderabad, 50-beded Isolation and 10-beded ICU at Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana, 20-beded Isolation and 10 beded ICU at Ghulam Mohammad Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur.

Three-beded Isolation and 17-beded ICU at GIMS Gambat, 50-beded Isolation and 9-beded ICU at Civil Hospital Khairpur and 20-beded Isolation and 10-beded ICU at PMC Hospital, Shaheed Benazirabad.

The chief minister was told that the procurement committee has approved procurement of 200 Thermal guns, vital sign 50 monitors, 10,000 sanitizers of 1000 ml each, 200 syringe pump, 17 BIPAP systems, Tab Resochin 300 packets, Oxygen cylinders, regulators, Tyvek suit, pumps for sanitizers, bio hazard bags, PCR kits with diagnostic system, extraction kits, VTM, CR Systems, suction machines.

The chief minister said that it was upto the procurement committee comprising on experts to approve the required material generated by the concerned doctors.

Their payment would be made by the Emergency Fund Committee comprising Chief Secretary, Faisal Edhi, Mushtaq Chhapra, Dr Bari and Secretary Finance.

The meeting also decided to purchase BP apparatus, stethoscopes, 3M surgical masts, ventilators, monitors, mobile x-ray and ECG machines, PCR Machines, ICU bed, incinerators, PCR machines and point of care molecular diagnostic system.