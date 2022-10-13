UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Approves Rs.7 Bn For Providing Seeds To Support In Wheat Cultivation

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 10:00 PM

CM Sindh approves Rs.7 bn for providing seeds to support in wheat cultivation

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, approved Rs.7 billion for the provision of oil seeds to farmers, to support them in the cultivation of wheat, affected by heavy rains and floods in the province and directed to develop a distribution mechanism for this purpose within a week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, on Thursday, approved Rs.7 billion for the provision of oil seeds to farmers, to support them in the cultivation of wheat, affected by heavy rains and floods in the province and directed to develop a distribution mechanism for this purpose within a week.

The CM Sindh, while presiding over a meeting of the agriculture department, said: "We have to encourage the growers to prepare their inundated lands for Rabi crops, therefore we have to support them.

" CM Adviser on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan informed the meeting that around 369,400 hectares of land were ready for wheat cultivation and growers should be given seeds of wheat and oil for the said purpose.

The CM while approving Rs.7 billion said that he had already announced to support the farmers by providing them with the seed of wheat and oil crops.

He directed the Irrigation department to strengthen their system for ensuring provision of adequate water to growers.

