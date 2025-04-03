CM Sindh Arrives In Sukkur, Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Development
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Sukkur Airport here in Thursday evening where he was warmly received by local officials, including Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh, Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Commissioner Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, SSP Sukkur, and other high-ranking officials.
Shah was accompanied by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Mukesh Kumar Chawla, among others.
After the airport reception, the chief minister departed for Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.
This visit comes as part of CM's ongoing efforts to engage with various regions of Sindh. As the chief minister, Shah has been instrumental in shaping the province's development agenda, with a focus on education, healthcare, and infrastructure development.
CM Sindh's leadership has been marked by significant investments in Sindh's infrastructure, including transportation networks, energy projects, and water management systems. His government has also launched initiatives aimed at promoting education, healthcare, and social welfare in the province.
As Sindh continues to navigate the challenges of economic development, social progress, and environmental sustainability, Shah's visit to Sukkur is seen as an opportunity to reaffirm his government's commitment to the region's growth and prosperity.
