CM Sindh Arrives Sukkur, Inspects Flood Relief Efforts
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday arrived in Sukkur and visited the Ali Wahan Bund Zero Point, accompanied by ministers and members of the assembly, to assess the flood situation. During his visit, he inspected the relief, medical, and livestock camps set up at the site.
The Chairman of the District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister on the ongoing rescue operations. The briefing included information on the ferry boat services and the deployment of district council boats in the rescue efforts.
The teams from the District Council are working alongside other rescue organizations at the site, with ferry boats continuously participating in the rescue operations.
The relief camps are providing all basic facilities to the displaced residents of the riverine and kacha areas. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP, and other officials during the visit. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..
Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025
'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT Police put motorcycle theft gang behind bars; three stolen bikes recovered2 minutes ago
-
First Lady, Bilawal arrive in Shanghai2 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh Arrives Sukkur, Inspects Flood Relief Efforts2 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
Prominent Leader Shafqat Ali Shah Pays Tribute to Security Forces' Bravery12 minutes ago
-
850 successful child heart surgeries completed at Cardiology Institute22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Information Department Releases Latest River & Barrage Flow Data22 minutes ago
-
Worker dies of suffocation22 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s mobile medical team holds flood relief camp in Chani-Gondal32 minutes ago
-
Govt promoting traditional sports to preserve cultural heritage: Minister42 minutes ago
-
UN FAO delegation, Secretary Tourism talk on Pakistan’s first tea tourism venture42 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik stresses need for SME centres of excellence to drive economic growth52 minutes ago