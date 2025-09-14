Open Menu

CM Sindh Arrives Sukkur, Inspects Flood Relief Efforts

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday arrived in Sukkur and visited the Ali Wahan Bund Zero Point, accompanied by ministers and members of the assembly, to assess the flood situation. During his visit, he inspected the relief, medical, and livestock camps set up at the site.

The Chairman of the District Council Sukkur, Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister on the ongoing rescue operations. The briefing included information on the ferry boat services and the deployment of district council boats in the rescue efforts.

The teams from the District Council are working alongside other rescue organizations at the site, with ferry boats continuously participating in the rescue operations.

The relief camps are providing all basic facilities to the displaced residents of the riverine and kacha areas. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi, DIG Faisal Abdullah Chachar, SSP, and other officials during the visit. The administration is working tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected population.

