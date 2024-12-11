CM Sindh calls on Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at the Governor's House here on Tuesday.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at the governor's house.

The meeting of the coordination committees of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) held at the Punjab House Islamabad yesterday was also came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the PML-N should fulfill the promises made to the PPP. He said that there is a need for unity and joint efforts to deal with the challenges faced by the country.

The Governor expressed the hope that the meeting of the coordination committees of PML-N and PPP to be held in Lahore on December 24 will improve relations between the coalition partners. He said that PPP would regain its lost ground in Punjab, adding that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is a leader of the youth in true sense. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the next prime minister of the country.

The Governor said that terrorism has once again surged in the country, adding that jawans of the security forces are laying down their lives to ensure the security of homeland.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of the security forces in the war against terrorism.

CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah hailed Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider's leadership for infusing renewed vigor and enthusiasm in the party workers. He said that PPP believes in the politics to work for the betterment of people especially for unprivileged class.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hasan Murtaza while said exemplary measures have been taken in Sindh province in terms of education, health, road infrastructure, but it is not being projected on the media. He said that there should be exchanges of academics, journalists and parliamentary delegations between Sindh and Punjab.

PPP Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema and other leaders including Asif Hashmi, Rana Farooq, Aslam Gill, Misbah-ur- Rehman, Aurangzeb Barki, Allama Yusuf Awan, Mian Ayub, Ali Badar , Chaudhry Atif, Naveed Chaudhry, Imtiaz Safdar Waraich and Faisal Mir were present.