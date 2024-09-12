CM Sindh Calls On President Zardari
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.
Chairman Pakistan People's Party and MNA, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Provincial Minister Sindh Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Khan Maher were also present in the meeting.
Overall situation and ongoing development projects in Sindh came under discussion during the meeting.
The president directed to expedite the work on the development projects in the province.
Additionally, the security situation and law and order in Sindh were also reviewed during the meeting.
