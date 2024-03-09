Open Menu

CM Sindh Casts His Vote For Presidential Elections

Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has exercised his right to vote in the presidential elections at the Sindh Assembly here on Saturday.

The process of voting for the presidency will continue until 4 p.m.

