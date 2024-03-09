CM Sindh Casts His Vote For Presidential Elections
Sumaira FH Published March 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has exercised his right to vote in the presidential elections at the Sindh Assembly here on Saturday.
The process of voting for the presidency will continue until 4 p.m.
Recent Stories
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
BHC brings together senior businesswomen9 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti directs to resolve problem of gas pressure in Quetta9 minutes ago
-
JUIF members in KP assembly boycotts presidential elections9 minutes ago
-
Governor urges doctors to work passionately for humanity9 minutes ago
-
Polling started for presidential election in KP Assembly29 minutes ago
-
KP CM griefs over martyrdom of cop in Tank firing49 minutes ago
-
Ramzan bazaars to be made functional by 29 of Sha’ban in Multan Division49 minutes ago
-
CM, Speaker poll votes for presidential election in KP Assembly59 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA calls on PM1 hour ago
-
Polling for presidential election begins in Punjab Assembly1 hour ago
-
Collision between two motorcycles claims life of youth in Chiniot1 hour ago
-
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS1 hour ago