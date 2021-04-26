UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM Sindh Chairs A Meeting Of PTFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:57 PM

CM Sindh chairs a meeting of PTFC

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus (PTFC) here at CM House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus (PTFC) here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Dr. Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Ikramullah Dharijo, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary, IG Sindh, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary, Secretaries of Health, education and Finance, Commissioner Karachi, representatives of Corps Five, Rangers, WHO and other organizations.

In the meeting, Health Department Sindh gave the presentation on the situation of Corona virus, said the statement issued on Monday.

It was informed that there are 664 ICU beds with vents in Sindh.

Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho told that 47 patients of corona virus are on ventilators, adding further that even now as many as 453 beds with vents are vacant in province.

Chief Minister Sindh was informed that Dow Hospital Ojha, Trauma Center and Gambat Hospital have their own oxygen plants.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Rangers Education Nasir Gambat Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif shares his idea to control fast spr ..

10 minutes ago

EMA Confirms Plan to Inspect Sputnik V Manufacturi ..

2 minutes ago

Firework shop explosion kills a women, injures 3 o ..

5 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 145.84 million

17 minutes ago

FACTBOX: 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Dis ..

5 minutes ago

Police arrest 324 people for violating Coronavirus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.