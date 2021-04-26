CM Sindh chairs a meeting of PTFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Task Force on Coronavirus (PTFC) here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Dr. Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani, Ikramullah Dharijo, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Qasim Siraj Soomro, Chief Secretary, IG Sindh, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary, Secretaries of Health, education and Finance, Commissioner Karachi, representatives of Corps Five, Rangers, WHO and other organizations.

In the meeting, Health Department Sindh gave the presentation on the situation of Corona virus, said the statement issued on Monday.

It was informed that there are 664 ICU beds with vents in Sindh.

Health Minister Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho told that 47 patients of corona virus are on ventilators, adding further that even now as many as 453 beds with vents are vacant in province.

Chief Minister Sindh was informed that Dow Hospital Ojha, Trauma Center and Gambat Hospital have their own oxygen plants.