CM Sindh chairs meeting regarding development Schemes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Hyderabad Khalid Hyder Shah has said that in Provincial ADP out of 82 billion, 34 billion were

released so far.

He was giving a briefing in the development meeting presided by Chief Minister Sindh held at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He informed that 291 schemes in division expenditure is 6.5 billion in the road sector while the Building sector has 245 schemes,

Local government public health schemes 474, education sector 248 schemes,

Irrigation has 95 schemes in the current financial year.

He further briefed that 8.3 billion has been allocated for District ADP while expenditure is 1.5 billion. Giving a briefing about Flagship schemes, he informed that for 16 kilometers of Autobahn road, 500 million were allocated.

He said that the Master plan of Qasimabad in the third phase did not cater to the purpose because it was made for the next 25 years but last year it did not drain out rainwater.

CM directed the Commissioner to take a presentation from the consultant and P&D about the Qasimabad Master Plan and resolve issues.

The commissioner said that No treatment plant is functional in Hyderabad and raw water is supplied by Wasa.

Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro said that Schemes constructed by WASA, the treatment plant of Hussianabad and most

of the filter, plants do not supply water and schemes are incomplete.

CM directed that an Inquiry will be conducted on the scheme of lagoons in the River Indus.

CM further said to expedite the construction of the upstream waterline so that Latifabad can get water. He directed to removal of the encroachment from roads, parks and other public places. He said that regular Inspections are not carried out.

He said that Health and school schemes should be completed in time while Sanitation must be carried

out properly. The CM said that amounts have been released but work is not done on development schemes and I will visit again after a month.

Secretaries of Finance, Industries, Irrigation, Health, Transport, Agriculture, Deputy Commissioners of Hyderabad Division and other concerned officers attended the meeting.