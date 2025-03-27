CM Sindh chairs meeting to review Z A Bhutto death anniversary arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a meeting to discuss the preparations for the 46th death anniversary of Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, which will be observed on April 4 at Garhi Khuda Bux, directed the administration to ensure comprehensive security measures, effective traffic management and appropriate entry and exit points to the mausoleum.

The meeting held at CM House was attended by President PPP Sindh Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers - Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, MPA Nida Khuhro, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh, Secretary Works Mohammad Ali Khoso, Special Secretary Home Saeed Shaikh. Through video link, Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon, PPP MPAs Jameel Soomro, Sohail Siyal, Commissioner aur DIG Larkano, DIG and others.

At the outset of the meeting, Chief Minister Murad Shah paid tribute to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, describing him as one of the greatest leaders of the Muslim world. He noted that Bhutto's martyrdom was a significant tragedy and highlighted that his contributions to Pakistan's democracy, foreign policy, and economic reforms are unmatched.

"The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) government will ensure that the 46th death anniversary of Shaheed Bhutto is commemorated in a grand and dignified manner," Shah stated.

The PPP Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) and the divisional administration from Larkana briefed the chief minister via video link about the preparations for the upcoming gathering.

Murad Shah issued directives to ensure the event runs smoothly, with a particular emphasis on public convenience and security.

The CM instructed officials to make special parking arrangements to avoid congestion and to establish separate entry and exit routes for easier movement. He also stressed the need for adequate provisions of drinking water, restrooms, and other essential facilities for attendees.

Murad Ali Shah also reviewed the security arrangements for the event, directing authorities to implement strict security measures to maintain order and ensure the safety of all participants. “Traffic management on all roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bux must be well-planned,” he added.

“The public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bux is extremely significant, and we must ensure that all arrangements, including security, traffic management, and public facilities, are well-coordinated,” he emphasised. He instructed provincial ministers to visit the Mazar and review the arrangements shortly after Eid.

CM Murad Ali Shah reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to honouring Bhutto’s legacy, stating that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s vision continues to inspire the nation. The 46th death anniversary will serve as an opportunity for the party and the people to remember his sacrifices and contributions.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to ensure that the commemoration of Bhutto’s martyrdom on April 4 was well-organized and respectful.