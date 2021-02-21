CM Sindh condole with Qaim Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Sunday arrived in Khairpur and offered his condolence to ex Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah and MNA Dr Nafeesa Shah.

He expressed deep sorrow on sudden demise of Qaim Ali Shah's daughter and sister of MNA Suede Nafeesa Shah.

He prayed to Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and also to give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.