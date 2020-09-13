CM Sindh condoles death of prominent scholar Allama Zamir Akhtar Naqvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM), Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed profound grief over the sad demise of prominent scholar Allama Zamir Akhtar Naqvi, and eulogized his efforts for inter-faith harmony.

In a condolence message here on Sunday, the CM said the deceased always talked about humanity and their rights.

The chief minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved family to bear this irreparable loss.