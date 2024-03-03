CM Sindh Congratulates Newly Elected PM
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 08:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shahbaz Sharif.
He said that Shahbaz Sharif was a senior parliamentarian and seasoned politician.
He hoped that the country would progress in his tenure.
