CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their success against England.

He said that Pakistan defeated England, which was a matter of happiness.

Murad said, "I congratulate the nation on the success in the Test cricket series."

"Dedication and passion are necessary to achieve the destination," the CM said.

"We can achieve all the successes for Pakistan by being united," he said.

"Our struggle for the development and prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan will continue," he added.