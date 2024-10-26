Open Menu

CM Sindh Congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

CM Sindh congratulates Pakistan Cricket team

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their success against England.

He said that Pakistan defeated England, which was a matter of happiness.

Murad said, "I congratulate the nation on the success in the Test cricket series."

"Dedication and passion are necessary to achieve the destination," the CM said.

"We can achieve all the successes for Pakistan by being united," he said.

"Our struggle for the development and prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan will continue," he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah All

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 hour ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

4 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

13 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

13 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

13 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

13 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

13 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

13 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan