CM Sindh Congratulates Security Forces On Successful Operations In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CM Sindh congratulates security forces on successful operations in KP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday congratulated the security forces on conducting three successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He praised the elimination of five militants during these operations, calling it a commendable achievement.

"The operations carried out by security forces are essential for maintaining peace," he stated. The chief minister emphasized that such actions would continue until the elimination of last terrorist.

More Stories From Pakistan