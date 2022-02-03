UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Decides To Establish Robotic Surgery Unit At JPMC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 06:53 PM

CM Sindh decides to establish Robotic Surgery unit at JPMC

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a robotic Surgery system at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center-JPMC unit for regular surgeries and training of new surgeons so that such units could be installed and operationalized in all district headquarter hospitals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decided to establish a robotic Surgery system at Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center-JPMC unit for regular surgeries and training of new surgeons so that such units could be installed and operationalized in all district headquarter hospitals.

He issued these directives in his meeting with the Executive Director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center and acting Vice Chancellor of JPMC Prof Shahid Rasool here at CM House, said a statement.

The chief minister discussed installation of the Robotic Surgery System in JPMC with the Executive director for regular surgery and training of new surgeons. "This will not only help to modernize the surgery system but increase the number of surgeries per day," the CM said and added it would be upgraded as a master training center where new surgeons would be imparted robotic surgeries for DHQ hospitals.

Prof Shahid Rasool told the chief minister that the JPMC was facing acute shortage of staff at administrative and clinical sides. At this the chief minister directed him to appoint necessary staff from BS-1 to BS-16 on contingency basis. The requirement of Assistant professors and professors may be met from JSMU.

On the request of acting VC Prof Shahid Rasool the chief minister vowed to enhance the annual grant of the university.

The chief minister directed U&B dept to appoint remaining members of the syndicate and directed the acting VC to convene academic council, Senate and Syndicate meetings to resolve the university issues.

The chief minister appreciated the services of ailing people at JPMC and vowed to equip it with latest equipment, machinery and with new buildings.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Shortage Chief Minister May Murad Ali Shah Post All From

Recent Stories

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from gra ..

Govt finalizes Single National Curriculum from grade 6 to 8 in all schools

15 minutes ago
 Several Chinese companies want to make investment ..

Several Chinese companies want to make investment in Pakistan: Qureshi

19 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff f ..

PSL 2022: Muhammad Hafeez lauds efforts of staff for repairing pitches

24 minutes ago
 Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

Amitabh sells out father’s home in South Dehli

38 minutes ago
 realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer E ..

Realme GT Master Edition: The 5G Flagship Killer Engineered for a Smooth and Sea ..

45 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2022 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>