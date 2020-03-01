CM Sindh decides to keep all govt, private educational institutions closed till March 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Ministers Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding the 4th Task Force meeting on Coronavirus here on Sunday at CM's House has decided to keep the educational institutions closed till March 13 so that the isolation period of the suspects could be completed.

The taskforce meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, Sindh ministers, Dr Azra Pechuho, Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahlwani, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary health Zahid Abbasi, representatives of airport services, Civil Aviation Authority, FIA, DG Health services, Dr Bari of Indus Hospital, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan hospital and other concerned, said a spokesman of the CM's House on Sunday.

The chief minister in consultation with the Taskforce members, particularly the doctors decided to keep the educational institutions closed till March 13. "This closure will help the suspects kept in isolation to complete their quarantine period," he said.

The meeting was told that there were six suspects belonging to Khairpur, Jacobabad, Tando Jam and Karachi South have been kept in quarantine. Their samples have also been sent for testing.

The meeting was told that out of six samples sent for test one result has been received which was negative while fives results were being awaited.

The meeting was told that 738 passengers had arrived in the city at Jinnah Terminal since Jan 15, 2020. The figures received from Tafftan, Yob reveals that 13,098 passengers have reached from Iran.

The chief minister directed all the agencies, including FIA and health department to keep close coordination with the concerned officers working at Tafftan border so that they keep sharing day to day data of the passengers arriving there.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said the data must contain name of the passenger, date of arrival, district, taluka and complete address, CNIC number, mobile number etc so that they could be tracked accordingly.

The meeting was told that the airport authorities had started enforcing all effective screening measures so that no active case could be able to enter into Karachi.

The chair also directed Commissioner Karachi to visit Karachi Airport randomly.

The chief minister was told that the Minister Local Government, Mayor Karachi, Commissioner Karachi and other concerned people visited airport last night and found that best screening arrangements.

The chief minister in his message to the people of Sindh said there was no need to be worried of. "The measures we are taking such as closing of educational institutions, tracking the passengers and coordinating with the families of the pilgrims are purely for the safety of our people," he said and urged the people to cooperate with the government so that we could keep this province and the country safe and secure.

He added that whatever cases had been diagnosed were being contained.

The chief minister directed the health department to share the details/data with the deputy commissioners so that they not only remain updated but keep following the pilgrims and their family members at their addresses for necessary guidance.

The chief minister directed the commissioner Karachi to cross-verify the data provided by the airport authorities with NADRA so the addresses of some of the missing pilgrims could be ascertain for further action.