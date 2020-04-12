CM Sindh directs all DCs to treat needy people with respect during ration distribution: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the chief minister of Sindh had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the dignity of the people should not be hurt while providing them with ration.

In a statement, Nasir Shah said that as per directives of the Chief Minister all the ration bags were being handed over to the needy people early in the morning. All concerned were also directed to make sure that the process of ration distribution should not be used for any sort of publicity, he added.

He said that the focus of the Sindh government at the moment was to slow down the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) to save lives.

He said that the Sindh government was trying to further improve health system and putting all the necessary measures in place to protect the lives of the people.

Besides, he said that awareness through different means was also being created to make the people sentient about all the necessary precautionary measures regarding keeping oneself safe from the coronovrius.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his heartfelt condolence over the demise of senior journalist Ahfazur Rahman and termed it as a great loss to journalism.

Senior journalist Ahfazur Rahman had passed away on early Sunday, after a protracted illness here.

In his condolence message Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that late Ahfazur Rahman was truly a great journalist and his struggle for freedom of the press would always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.