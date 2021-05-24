UrduPoint.com
CM Sindh Directs DCs, SSPs To Ensure Implementation Of SOPs In Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:09 PM

CM Sindh directs DCs, SSPs to ensure implementation of SOPs in province

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and SSPs to ensure the implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus in the provinc

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed deputy commissioners (DCs) and SSPs to ensure the implementation of SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus in the province.

Such directives, he issued in the meeting of Provincial Coronavirus TaskForce held here on Monday, which was attended by Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, education Minister Saeed Ghani and other officials.

Chief Minister said that the vaccination should be started in industrial areas with collaboration of industrialists, adding that we have to save our people at any cost.

Shah said that shops, including supermarkets would operate from 6 am to 6 pm.

"We would not allow supermarkets to operate under the pretext of having a pharmacy," he said and added pharmacies at hospitals and as separate stores would operate round the clock. The restaurants would offer only take away and home delivery service.

It was decided that marriage halls, expo halls, parks, Indoor Gyms, sports facilities, amusement parks, cinemas, beauty parlors, shrines and all tourist spots have been closed for next two weeks. "All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities have been closed all over Sindh till further orders.

