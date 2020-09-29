CM Sindh directs DMCs to release salaries through AG Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) to release their salaries through Accountant General Sindh to start physical verification of their employees so that ghost employees who are drawing salaries could be stopped apart from plugging pilferages in POL and other heads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday directed District Municipal Corporations (DMCs) to release their salaries through Accountant General Sindh to start physical verification of their employees so that ghost employees who are drawing salaries could be stopped apart from plugging pilferages in POL and other heads.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of KMC and DMCs here at the CM House on, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Administrator KMC Iftikhar Shahalwani, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput and administrator of DMCs/DCs.

The chief minister said that the deputy commissioners have been made administrators of the DMCs, therefore they have to work hard to bring visible change in their respective areas in respect of cleanliness, street light, improvement of their parks, improvement of their roads, sewerage system. "I am sure you would take stringent measures to stop encroachment in your areas," he directed the administrators.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has reports that the ghost employees were in a large number in the local bodies. "I have decided to switch their salaries from local system to AG Sindh so that payment of salaries to ghost employees, retired employees and even those who are drawing double salaries could be stopped," he said and added in the next phase same salary system of AG Sindh would be introduced in other divisions such as Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad.

The chief minister directed all the administrators, including of the KMC, SBCA, KDA and other development authorities to physically verify each and every employee and then release their salaries.

"We have to make our local bodies efficient and model The administrators told the chief minister that ghost employees and even the retired employees were drawing regular salaries and most of the lower grade employees were holding senior posts and drawing salaries. 'A dispatcher was drawing a salary of XEN in a DMC," an administrator pointed out.

At this the chief minister directed the administrators to verify the record of all their employees, their appointment, promotions and award of increments just to ascertain irregularities.

The chief minister told the DMC administrators that they have to increase and enhance their revenue resources. "The DMCs enhance their revenue resources from Trade License fee, advertisements, charged parking and the KDA gives the DMCs betterment charges," he said and added the administrators have to improve the collection by plugging the leakages.

It was pointed out that some of the contractors of charged parking were collecting parking fees without valid contracts.

The chief minister directed DMCs to regularize their charged parking contracts in a contract transparent way.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the KMC administrator to improve the performance and efficiency of the KMC. He announced to declare DMC Central as model DMC in the city.

The chief minister directed all the administrators to plug all the pilferages in POL, repair and maintenance and other accounts.

He also directed them to strengthen their public complaints cells and redress grievances of the complaints.