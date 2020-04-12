CM Sindh directs health dept to start mobile testing facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Sindh Health department to start mobile testing facility in Katchiabadis of the city.

"I am ready to provide extra kits to different labs," he said and added "the positive cases of katchi abadies would be shifted to Isolation centers," said a statement issued here on Sunday by a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The chief minister said that in Karachi, a large number of positive cases were surfacing in slum areas of the city. "In katchi abadies people have no space in their homes to stay at isolation, therefore, the confirm cases, would be shifted to isolation centers," he said.

CM Sindh said that 11 hospitals/labs have capacity of 3520 tests per day. They include AKU, Indus, Civil, Ojha, PNS, JPMC, SIUT, Ziauddin, Chughtai and GIMC- Gambat.

The chief minister was told that at present, the department has a stock of 16920 swabs, 15920 Viral Transport Media (VTM), 27,000 extraction and 23,700 amplification tests .

The chief minister informed that an order for purchasing of 190,000 testing kits have already been placed.