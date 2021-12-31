CM Sindh directs PHE dept. to complete 151 on-going water supply schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department to complete 151 on-going water supply and sanitation schemes launched for Rs 11.428 billion so that people of different villages could take benefit out of them.

The PHE department has portfolio of 301 schemes worth Rs 15.5 billion, of them 151 are on-going, therefore must be completed by the end of current financial year.

This he said on Friday while presiding over a meeting to review progress of development schemes launched by PHE department here at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary PHE Saeed Awan, Secretary Finance Asif Jahangir, Special Secretary Local Govt Mustafa Suhaq and engineers of the PHE department.

Sindh Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah briefing the chief minister said that the scheme of installation of Desalination plant at Manora, Karachi scheme was launched for Rs 427.648 million and it would be made functional in July 2021.

He said that similarly the water supply scheme for 48 villages of Union Council Kathore, Malir Karachi of Rs 140.

2 million, water supply scheme for Allah Bux Jokhio, UC Darsano Channo, Malir of Rs 20 million, water supply scheme of Mohammad Brohi Goth, UC -30 Chashma, Bin Qasim Malir of Rs 20 million, Rs 144.337 million water supply scheme from Hub Dam to 42 villages of District West, laying of water supply line old Murad Goth UC-5 District West for Rs 14.323 million, schemes of ultra-filtration water supply plant scheme, Tando Jam of Rs 617.441 million and various others would be completed by July 2023.

The chief minister directed the minister to depute his team to visit each on-going schemes to monitor their pace, quality and completion in time. "We are going to complete 151 schemes of Rs 11 billion this year, therefore their benefit must be taken by the villagers," he said.

The minister also said that the Rural Development department has also launched 74 schemes of Rs1 billion in the villages of various districts.

He added that these schemes include construct of link roads, repair and maintenance of small metal and brick roads.

The CM Sindh was told that out of 74 schemes of RDD 27 would be completed by July 2022.