CM Sindh Directs Police, Rangers To Intensify Patrolling All Over Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over an urgent meeting on law and order here at CM House, directed the officials concerned of the Sindh police and Rangers to intensify patrolling all over the Sindh province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed his displeasure and dismay on the incidents of Ghotki which claimed three precious lives, including two Rangers personnel and one civilian.

"This is intolerable and must be handled with iron fist," he said and added more coordinated efforts were required to tighten the nose around the enemies of peace.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Sindh Mushtaque Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG CTD, Adl IG Special Branch, representatives of Rangers and intelligence agencies.

The IG Police briefed the chief minister about the Ghotki blast in which three people were killed, including two Rangers personnel.

The chief minister said that a similar blast in Larkana in which no loss of life occurred might have same intentions or have been made by the same group.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the law enforcement agencies to further strengthen their coordinated efforts to curb such terrorist elements who were trying to take benefit of the situation in which government was busy in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister directed IG Police to conduct a thorough inquiry in both the incidents, Ghotki and Larkana and report him.

Meanwhile, the CM Sindh directed law enforcement agencies to launch an intelligence-based operation against criminals in each and every district, including along the borders with other provinces.

The police, in routine, would also start rounding up criminals and their facilitators in every district.

The meeting also decided to strengthen intelligence work at the borders with other provinces.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that despite being busy on combating coronavirus and strengthening health services, he has been reviewing law and order in the province. "I'll not allow any criminal to take benefit of the situation," he said and directed law enforcement agencies to demonstrate zero tolerance against terrorists and their facilitators.

