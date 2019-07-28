CM Sindh directs to release Rs 150m for Landhi Medical College

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday during visit to under-construction Landhi Medical College building directed to release additional fund of Rs 150 million within a week so as to complete remaining work of the college.

The chief minister was told that the project was started some four year ago at Rs 1200 million in which revenue component was Rs 500 million, said a statement.

It was also told that the government has released Rs 650 million and the entire amount has been utilized.

The chief minister was told that Rs 150 million additional fund was required to complete the project.

The chief minister directed Finance Department to release the amount within a week so that the remaining work of the college could be completed.

The chief minister said that the completion of the college would benefit to the local people of Landhi and rest of the city as well.

"This project is very important and must be completed within next five months," he directed DC Korangi Shaharyar Memon and directed him to keep posting progress of the project to him regularly.

Meanwhile, the Sindh chief minister also visited two under-construction flyovers, at Korangi no. 5 and Korangi no.2.1/2.

Project Director Khalid Masroor told the chief minister that the cost of each flyover was Rs 335 million and each flyover was 500 meters long and would make entire 12000 Road signal free.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the work and directed the PD Khalid to complete both the flyovers by September 2019.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure on cleanning work and lifting of garbage from the Korangi district.

He directed Sindh Minister Local Government for taking action against the concerned officers for their failureto keep their district neat and clean.