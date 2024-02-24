CM Sindh Election To Be Held On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The election of the Sindh Chief Minister for the next five years will be held in the Sindh Assembly session here on Monday (February 26).
According to the schedule issued here by the provincial Assembly Secretariat, nomination papers will be issued and received on Sunday, and the final list of the interested candidates will be affixed to the notice board after scrutiny of the papers on the same day until the evening.
The poling for the election of the CM will be held at about 11 a.m. on Monday (February 26).
The majority party in the Sindh Assembly, the Pakistan People's Party, has already nominated Sayed Murad Ali Shah as its candidate for the Chief Minister's post.
