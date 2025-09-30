CM Sindh, Ethiopian Envoy Pledge To Deepen Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) Ethiopian Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Tuesday to discuss the growing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The various sectors, including trade, investment, aviation, tourism, culture, and climate change, were discussed between them, said a press release issued here.
During the meeting, both sides agreed to explore new avenues of partnership in agriculture, agro-processing, education, and health to further consolidate bilateral ties.
Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker lauded the Chief Minister’s recent initiative to host a high-level Ethiopian delegation for a Green Dialogue at the Chief Minister Sindh House recently. This visit, he added, plays a crucial role in formalizing bilateral cooperation against climate change.
Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker also briefed the Honorable Chief Minister on the preparations underway in Addis Ababa to host a large number of delegates for Pakistan’s Single Country Exhibition scheduled for October in Ethiopia.
He also praised the increasing connectivity between Pakistan and Africa, facilitated by Ethiopian Airlines, underscoring its key role in Pakistan’s Look Africa and Engage Africa policies.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called Ethiopian Airlines as a game-changer for Pakistan-Africa relations, lauding the carrier as a key instrument of the Look Africa and Engage Africa policies.
The CM Sindh also appreciated the Ambassador's effective role in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.
Murad Ali Shah vowed to further enhance bilateral cooperation to elevate the relationship to a high degree.
Mr. Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, Honorary Consul of the FDR Ethiopia in Karachi, was also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan visited under-construction building of Danish School3 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet to meet on October 23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 accused, recover weapons3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh, Ethiopian envoy pledge to deepen bilateral ties3 minutes ago
-
No escape from justice: ICT Police held proclaimed offender after 15 years4 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged for increasing voters turnout for October 19 by election: ECP4 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts operation to defuse explosives left by Khwarij in Mohmand14 minutes ago
-
Met office predicts rain, thunderstorm for Karachi among other cities23 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority seizes 10 Maunds of unhealthy meat in Mailsi24 minutes ago
-
Three killed in separate firing incidents in DI Khan24 minutes ago
-
Volunteers recruitment drive launched for Civil Defence in Layyah24 minutes ago
-
Ministry finalizes steps for establishment of Dry Port in Sargodha: Zulfiqar Ali34 minutes ago