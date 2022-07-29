CM Sindh expresses solidarity with rain-affected people of Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talked to Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo on telephone and expressed his solidarity on the losses and damages caused by heavy rain in Balochistan and offered him his government's every kind support.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad on telephone to provide full support to the rain affected people of Balochistan, said a statement issued by the CM House here on Friday.

"The heavy downpour has rendered our Baloch brothers living in Chagi, Qila Saifullah and Noshki districts and various other areas homeless and at this time they need our support," Bilawal Bhutto told the Sindh CM Sindh.

Syed Murad Ali Shah offered every kind of support for the rain affected people of Balochistan.

"We had sent 500 tents to Lasbela on Wednesday and dispatching 100 more tents to Uthal today," he said and added if any other thing was needed to the people of Balochistan his Relief department would coordinate with the concerned divisional commissioners in Balochistan, he said.

The chief minister of Balochistan thanked the Sindh chief minister and PPP chairman for their support.

He also expressed his sorrow over the losses of lives and property in the heavy downpour Sindh.