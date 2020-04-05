CM Sindh focused to contain corona virus : Nasir Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was taking every decision after consulting frequently with the health and other experts to contain the spread of corona virus and provide relief to the masses.

In his video message, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh CM has been presiding over the meetings of the task force formed to address the situation emerged after the spread of Coronavrius on daily basis, said a statement on Sunday.

The provincial minister said that all the relevant experts of health, disaster management and other sectors attended these meetings regularly. This task force was formed on the day when the first ever case of the Coronavirus emerged in Sindh, he added.

Speaking about the preventive kits for the doctors, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all the preventive kits were being handed over to the doctors and other staff of the health facilities as and when received.

He said that orders had been placed for more preventive tools for the medical staff engaged in attending Coronavirus patients. As many as 12 more people affected by the Coronavirus had got completely well as 86 patients had so far recovered from the Coronavirus, he added. Nasir once again clarified that there was no ban on the movement of goods transport or on the delivery of essential food items. Similarly, he said that there was also no ban on the movement of transport from the ports.

He said that the essential food items were being supplied to the retailers in the markets smoothly on daily basis.