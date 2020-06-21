CM Sindh for accelerating work of separate unit for COVID19 patients at Services hospital

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work of a separate unit which is being established for COVID19 patients at the Services Hospital here.
Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Services Hospital just after inaugurating the newly established 140-beded High Dependency Unit (HDU) for COVID19 patients in the Field hospital, Expo Center here, said a statement.
The CM Sindh directed concerned engineer to expedite the work so that it could be started.