CM Sindh for accelerating work of separate unit for COVID19 patients at Services hospital

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed the officials concerned to expedite the ongoing work of a separate unit which is being established for COVID19 patients at the Services Hospital here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Services Hospital just after inaugurating the newly established 140-beded High Dependency Unit (HDU) for COVID19 patients in the Field hospital, Expo Center here, said a statement.

The CM Sindh directed concerned engineer to expedite the work so that it could be started.