CM Sindh Grants 90 Days Special Remission To Prisoners

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 08:30 PM

CM Sindh grants 90 days Special Remission to prisoners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has granted Special Remission of 90 days for all the convicts on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day (August 14, 2020) in order to create a sense of inclusiveness and goodwill amongst the prisoners.

Special remission is granted for all convicts except the condemned prisoners and also those convicted of murder, espionage, subversion, anti-state activities, terrorist activities, offence of Zina, kidnapping or abduction and those undergoing sentences under the Foreigners Act 1946, said a notification on Saturday.

The remission is granted in terms of Rule-788 of the Sindh Prisons and Correctional Services Rules, 2019 read with Rule 790 and 791 of ibid in the sentences of imprisonment of prisoners.

More Stories From Pakistan

