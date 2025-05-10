CM Sindh Hails Pak-India Ceasefire As Victory For Peace
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 09:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has welcomed the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, describing it as "a victory for peace and a triumph for all who desire stability in the region." He stated that the announcement had been met with widespread approval in Pakistan.
"This ceasefire represents a significant step towards de-escalation and creates an opportunity for both nations to prioritize dialogue," the CM said in a statement issued here Saturday. He further urged India to pursue peaceful resolutions to all outstanding disputes, including the Kashmir issue, through sustained dialogue and negotiations.
The Chief Minister lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their role in maintaining national security. He specifically acknowledged the Pakistan Air Force and also congratulated President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for their leadership in achieving the ceasefire.
Moreover, Shah expressed gratitude to friendly nations, particularly the United States, for their diplomatic efforts in facilitating the agreement.
He also acknowledged the efforts of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for advocating for peace and representing Pakistan's position at the international stage.
