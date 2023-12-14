CM Sindh inaugurates 18th Karachi International Book Fair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The 5-day 18th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) 2023 featuring a vast array of books on diverse subjects Thursday opened its door to the public at Expo Center Karachi.

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar inaugurated the KIBF where 150 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan as well as 40 exhibitors from 17 countries have set up 330 stalls.

Chairman PPBA Aziz Khalid, KIBF Convener Waqar Mateen, Former Federal minister Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Senior journalist Qazi Asad Abid, Saeed Khawar, Mahmood Sham, Ammena Syed of Oxford Press, and a number of social, political and literary figures were also present at the occasion.

The 5-day feast for bibliophiles organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association (PPBA) will continue to offer a vast collection of books and other publications besides various activities till December 18.

Sindh CM Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, observed that the habit of reading books has been declining over time due to several factors, including the lack of development of reading habits among children, the rising cost of books, and the excessive use of mobile phones, which has diverted readers' attention.

Books are valuable companions that foster empathy, ingenuity and education in the readers, he noted and encouraged both parents and teachers to cultivate a love for reading in children, to create enthusiastic readers.

Justice (r) Baqar appreciated KIBF organizers for playing role to incline the people towards books by organizing such a beautiful event and said that the book fair was offering a unique platform for publishers, booksellers, librarians, and institutional customers.

He said that the annual gathering provided an exclusive opportunity to connect with the diverse and avid readership of Karachi while the event has garnered significant acclaim over the years, attracting both domestic and international participants.

“It serves as a conduit for the exchange of ideas and creativity between writers and publishers, fostering a vibrant literary community,” he said and added the positive response from attendees has consistently elevated the KIBF, making it the premier book fair in Pakistan each year.

To a question, Justice (r) Baqar said that the chairmen of educational boards have been removed under the law. “Most of them were working on deputation, dual charges and even after their retirement which was illegal,” he said.

The process of the recruitment of the new chairmen purely on merit would be initiated soon, meanwhile, the divisional commissioners have been given additional charges so that their work may not hamper,” he said.

MQM-Pakistan leader Senator Faisal Sabzwari addressing the opening ceremony said that he was well aware of publishers' issues due to the increase in paper prices.

For decreasing reliance on imported paper he suggested promoting local paper industry so that the country's economy could be developed and publishers could also get paper at lower cost.

Sabzwari stressed on need to foster interest of youth in extra-curricular books apart from the curriculum as proximity to books was very important and there must be healthy discussions and dialogues.

Chairman PPBA Aziz Khalid speaking at the ceremony said that the book fair is being held continuously since 2005 and it was encouraging to see the revival of the culture of literature through the book fair.

Aziz Khalid said that due to the extraordinary increase in paper prices, book has become very expensive while local paper manufacturing industry was unable to meet the requirements. He requested the Chief Minister of Sindh to take up the matter with the federal government.

Readers including students from all groups and ages, professionals from all walks of life, academicians, writers, librarians, a large number of families and book lovers from all over the country thronged in the KIBF while the organizers were hopeful that this year the book fair would attract more than 400,000 visitors breaking the record of attendance of previous editions of KIBF.

KIBF aims to motivate the nation's youth and students to take part in cultural and creative activities to strengthen their role as pillars of an intellectually, scientifically and culturally flourishing future.

Various book launching and book release ceremonies will also be held for notable writers during the fair besides entertaining various contests like drawing, recitation, extempore speech, and quizzes for kids.