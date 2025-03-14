CM Sindh Inaugurates 204th Urs Of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 07:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah kicked off the three-day celebrations of the 204th Urs of revered Sufi poet Hazrat Sachal Sarmast at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur district on Friday Evening, by offering a ceremonial chadar at the saint's shrine.
The event, which began has drawn devotees from across Pakistan and abroad to pay tribute to the esteemed poet.
Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, and Syed Riyaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, along with Naeem Kharal, Nawab Wassan, and Sachal Sarmast's Custodian Abdul Haq Farooqi, were present at the inauguration ceremony.
The Urs celebrations will feature various events, including Sughar Conference, Mehfil-e-Sama, Literary Conference, and a musical evening featuring traditional and folk music performances.
The district administration Khairpur has declared a public holiday in Khairpur to facilitate the Urs celebrations.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL trophy tour commences today from Hyderabad, Karachi
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore air ..
Gold price increases by Rs4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Sindh govt launches a job portal for youth
Dubai lights up with spectacular displays as part of 'RamadanInDubai' campaign
National Human Rights Institution concludes participation in GANHRI Annual Meeti ..
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza
ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan
WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank
Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes
Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..
Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorists to face a befitted response, Hanif Abbasi3 minutes ago
-
Flood bund strengthening to begin soon to check river erosion3 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Omar Ayub’s interim bail until April 8 in May 9 violence cases3 minutes ago
-
BBISE bans on 4 invigilators for supporting relatives in exam3 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh inaugurates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast3 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to introduce modern training modules in nursing dept: Health minister3 minutes ago
-
Missing Wheel of PIA Flight PK-306 found after landing without one at Lahore airport6 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal electric shop for PoS violations13 minutes ago
-
Rare sighting: four snow leopards spotted together in Gilgit-Baltistan13 minutes ago
-
Hindu community celebrate Holi with immense, enthusiasm & fervor13 minutes ago
-
PM directs strict action against hoarders of sugar, profiteers22 minutes ago
-
CDA establishes special recovery unit to improve outstanding dues22 minutes ago