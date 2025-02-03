CM Sindh inaugurates anti-polio campaign, urges people to welcome vaccination teams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign for February 2025 by administering polio drops to children and reaffirmed his government's strong commitment to eradicating polio and ensuring a healthier future for children throughout the province.

The launch event was held at the CM House on Monday and was attended by Secretary Health Rehan Baloch, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Coordinator EOC Irshad Sodhar, Aziz Memon of Rotary and others.

The Chief Minister emphasised that polio eradication is not just a health campaign, it is a crucial fight for the well-being of Sindh’s children. "We are determined to ensure that no child in Sindh suffers from this entirely preventable disease," he stated.

He added that the Sindh government is fully engaged in this mission and that he would personally oversee the progress of the campaign.

The vaccination drive is scheduled to run from February 3 to February 9 and aims to immunize over 10.6 million children under the age of five throughout Sindh.

CM Murad Ali Shah highlighted the urgency of vaccinating every child, noting that Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world where polio is still present.

"In 2024, 22 of Pakistan’s 73 polio cases were reported in Sindh. The first case of 2025 has already been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan, reminding us that the virus remains a serious threat," he said. Environmental surveillance has also identified the presence of the poliovirus in several areas across Sindh, reinforcing the need for ongoing vigilance.

The Chief Minister commended the dedication of Sindh’s 82,000 frontline polio workers, who go door to door often under challenging conditions to protect children from this debilitating disease.

"These workers are the true heroes of this campaign", he added.

To ensure their safety, we have deployed 21,844 security personnel," he announced, expressing deep appreciation for the Sindh police’s efforts in safeguarding health teams.

Sending a strong message against any resistance to the vaccination drive, the CM asserted, "We have zero tolerance for any threats or obstruction against our polio teams,” he said and added that anyone attempting to hinder this campaign would face strict legal action.

“These workers are not just health staff; they are protectors of our children’s future and deserve our full respect and support," he said.

He also introduced a new performance scorecard developed by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to evaluate efforts at the district level. Best-performing districts will be recognised while under performing areas will be held accountable.

He urged parents to cooperate with the vaccination teams, saying, "Open your doors to the polio teams. Don’t let myths or misinformation endanger your child’s future,” he said and added that the polio vaccine was safe, effective, and free of cost.

“Even if a child has been vaccinated before, they need multiple doses to build strong immunity," he said.

Additionally, he called upon religious leaders, teachers, community elders, and influencers to use their voices to encourage participation in the campaign.

“Together, with our collective efforts, we will make Sindh - and Pakistan - polio-free. This is our chance to be part of history, fulfilling the vision initiated by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto,” he concluded.