CM Sindh Inaugurates Dr Jameel Jalibi Research Library

31 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:20 PM

CM Sindh inaugurates Dr Jameel Jalibi Research Library

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated Dr Jameel Jalibi Research Library established at University of Karachi, here on Saturday.

The CM Sindh was accompanied by provincial Minister for education Sardar Shah, Minister for University and Boards Ismail Rahu and Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, said a statement.

The CM Sindh also visited different sections of the double story library and reading rooms.

