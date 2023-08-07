CM Sindh inaugurates Medical and Technical College in Thatta

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the International Medical and Technical College of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences at District Thatta here on Monday.

The chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the event said that today marks a momentous occasion as we gather here to inaugurate the newest gem in our Province, the International Medical and Technical College of Liaquat University Medical Of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro at District Thatta.

He added that as the Chief Minister, he is filled with immense pride and gratitude for all those who have tirelessly worked to make this dream a reality.

He further added that establishment of several Medical Universities in the province and network of National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in various districts of Sindh are glowing examples of the commitment of the Peoples Government of Sindh towards higher medical education and delivery of health facilities to the doorstep of the people of Sindh, under the dynamic leadership of Asif Ali Zardari, Ex-President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party.

He further mentioned that Liaquat University, through its relentless efforts and dedicated health services, research and medical education earned the unique honour of the first public sector medical university of the country. Today the name of Liaquat University equals quality in medical education, health services, and research and community services. The establishment of this Campus represents a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen our healthcare infrastructure.

With the ever-increasing population and the evolving challenges in the medical field, having a dedicated institution to train the next generation of medical professionals is of utmost importance.

This campus will not only contribute to the enhancement of medical education but will also play a pivotal role in providing quality healthcare services to our community.

Our mission is to produce competent, compassionate, and skilled doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals who will serve our communities with dedication and empathy.

Syed Murad Ali Shah further mentioned that Investing in medical education and healthcare facilities is not just a matter of statistics and numbers; it is an investment in the well-being and future of our people. With the inauguration of this campus of Medical related fields, we are committing ourselves to a brighter and healthier future for our entire nation.

While delivering the welcome address at the Inaugural Ceremony, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan offered his profound regards to Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh for accepting the invitation to grace as the Chief Guest for this the promising occasion, despite his hectic schedule in the backdrop of the current political situation of the country, what can be a better proof of his commitment to education and specially health, and his love forLiaquat University that he has graced this occasion with his presence, which is a proof of his love and affection for this university.