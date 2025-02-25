CM Sindh Inaugurates Pakistan Literature Festival in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday inaugurated the two-day Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur Chapter II at Sukkur IBA University. The festival is organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, President Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MNA Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan islam Shaikh, and others.

In his address, the Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, and praised the literary and cultural activities in Sukkur. He emphasized the importance of promoting education, research, innovation, and economic development in the region.

The festival aims to bring together writers, poets, scholars, and artists from diverse backgrounds to share their ideas, experiences, and creativity. It features discussions on various topics, including arts, culture, economy, environment, technology, and more.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the significance of preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Sindh. He assured the audience that the Sindh government would continue to support and patronize literary and cultural activities in the province.

Other notable attendees included Nasir Hussain Shah, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Islam Shaikh, District Council Sukkur Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah, Ali Hasan Zardari, Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Tariq Rafi, Owais Qadir Shah, Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Ghulam Nabi Memon, Farooq Shah, Madad Ali Sindhi, Mumtaz Bukhari, Zahid Khund, Ghazi Salahuddin, and MNA Noman Islam Shaikh.

Renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi, Manwar Saeed, and Adeeba Noorulhuda Shah also graced the occasion.

The event was moderated by Huma Mir, and Muhammad Ahmad Shah, President of Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, thanked the guests and participants for their presence.

The festival is a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and the importance of promoting literary and cultural activities in the country.

In his keynote address, Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmed emphasized the need for the younger generation to connect with their cultural heritage. He praised the efforts of the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, in promoting literary and cultural activities in the region.

Renowned Writer, Ms Noor-ul-Huda Shah, in her keynote address, emphasized the importance of empowering women and promoting education in the region. She praised the efforts of the Sindh government in promoting literary and cultural activities in the province.

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, in his address, praised the efforts of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai in promoting the rich cultural heritage of Sindh. He emphasized the need for the younger generation to connect with their cultural heritage and promote education in the region.

The first day of the festival featured several sessions, including "Digital Age and Future Leaders," "Sindhi Literature in the 21st Century," "The Future of Work for Sindh's Youth: Challenges and Opportunities," and "Pakistan and the Global Scenario."

The festival also featured a tribute to Akash Ansari, a conversation with Kamal Hyder Shah, and a session on "The State of Education in Pakistan."

The first day of the festival concluded with a Sufi night, featuring performances by Hamza Akram Qawwal, Sanam Marvi, and Ahsan Bari.