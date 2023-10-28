CM Sindh inaugurates two day Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqir on Saturday inaugurated the two-day "Pakistan Literature Festival 2023" Sukkur with the joint cooperation of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Sukkur and IBA University Sukkur.

The national anthem of Pakistan was played, the festival strongly condemned the killing of Sukkur journalist Jan Muhammad Mehr, IBA professor Dr. Ajmal Sawand and expressed deep sorrow over the death of IBA founder Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, while A minute's silence was observed in memory of Fatima who was killed in Rani Pur and the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza and Palestine.

Chief Minister Sindh Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir while addressing the opening ceremony said that Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur is a proof of the enduring spirit of our nation, "I thank the President Arts Council for inviting me to the opening ceremony of Pakistan Literature Festival Sukkur", the threads of culture and literature together act as a bridge for our national identity, he said.During the opening ceremony, Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqir, emphasized the enduring spirit of the Pakistani nation. He expressed gratitude for being invited to inaugurate the festival, emphasizing that culture and literature serve as a bridge to our national identity.

CM Baqir commended organizations like the Arts Council for their crucial role in connecting various cultures and preserving heritage. He lauded their dedication to promoting creativity and intellectual discourse, with the Pakistan Literature Festival serving as a testament to their efforts. The festival showcased a beautiful bouquet of national and regional languages, emphasizing the dynamic cultural and literary tradition in Sukkur and highlighting the importance of public communication in bridging the past with the present.

He said that the inauguration of the literary fair was celebrated as a welcome opportunity for intellectual and cultural activities, providing a platform for diverse voices, ideas, and imaginations. In a time when the nation faces both internal and external challenges, recreational activities such as literary fairs play a vital role in offering respite, information, and entertainment.

President Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, underscored the importance of culture in connecting people, particularly the youth, to their heritage. He stressed the need to focus on cultural awareness and expressed the belief that literature and the arts are not obscenity but a breath of fresh air for society.

Vice Chancellor of IBA University Sukkur, Dr. Asif Ahmed Sheikh, recognized the historical significance of the event and congratulated the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi for their efforts. He noted that the dream of IBA Sukkur's founder, Nisar Ahmed Siddiqui, had transformed the institution into a significant educational establishment.

Naseer Ahmed Memon delivered a keynote speech in which he expressed admiration for the inclusivity of the Pakistan Literature Festival. He called for a united effort to propel Sindh's development, highlighting the importance of countering attempts to create unrest based on religion and language.

Dr. Jafar Ahmad, in his keynote speech, celebrated the sight of girls reading in Sindh, emphasizing the need to remove restrictions on girls' education to empower them to contribute to the country's development.

The opening ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir, President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmad Shah, Vice Chancellor IBA University Sukkur Dr. Asif Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Jafar Ahmed, and Naseer Ahmed Memon, who delivered keynote speeches. Prominent figures such as Noor ul Huda Shah, Manwar Saeed, Kishwar Naheed, Journalist Mazhar Abbas, Ghazi Salahuddin, CEO of SRSO Muhammad Dital Khalhoro, VC of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University Sukkur, Tahmina Mangan, Chairman of District Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah, President of Arts Council Sukkur Mumtaz Bukhari, Qazi Abdul Wahid, Mustafa Qureshi, and Mayor Sukkur Arslan islam Sheikh, along with renowned scholars, writers, and poets, also participated in the event. The festival featured stalls showcasing various books, clothing, delicious food, and crafts, which captured the attention of the attendees.