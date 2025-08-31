Open Menu

CM Sindh Inspects KK Bund, Directs Enhanced Flood Protection Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 02:50 PM

CM Sindh inspects KK Bund, directs enhanced flood protection measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund and directed that flood protection measures be enhanced to safeguard the area from potential breaches. During his visit, he met with the Pakistan Navy's emergency response team and reviewed the bund's condition.

He was briefed on the history of the KK Bund's struggles against powerful river attacks. The bund has faced significant challenges, including breaches and erosion, particularly during the 1995 and 2010 floods. Emergency measures, including stone pitching, were taken to protect the bund.

The CM instructed that the flood-fighting and protection measures be further strengthened to ensure the bund's safety.

He emphasized the importance of protecting the KK Bund, which safeguards the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.

He directed that the KK Bund be continuously monitored to prevent any breaches. He also instructed that stone pitching and machinery be used without interruption to reinforce the bund.

Murad emphasized that protecting the KK Bund is a collective responsibility and a test for everyone. He urged officials to work together to ensure the bund's safety and keep the public informed.

The CM highlighted the significance of the KK Bund, which is crucial to Sindh's agricultural economy. He stressed that protecting the bund is essential to prevent widespread damage and loss of life.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan