CM Sindh Inspects KK Bund, Directs Enhanced Flood Protection Measures
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday inspected the Kashmore-Kandhkot (KK) Bund and directed that flood protection measures be enhanced to safeguard the area from potential breaches. During his visit, he met with the Pakistan Navy's emergency response team and reviewed the bund's condition.
He was briefed on the history of the KK Bund's struggles against powerful river attacks. The bund has faced significant challenges, including breaches and erosion, particularly during the 1995 and 2010 floods. Emergency measures, including stone pitching, were taken to protect the bund.
The CM instructed that the flood-fighting and protection measures be further strengthened to ensure the bund's safety.
He emphasized the importance of protecting the KK Bund, which safeguards the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.
He directed that the KK Bund be continuously monitored to prevent any breaches. He also instructed that stone pitching and machinery be used without interruption to reinforce the bund.
Murad emphasized that protecting the KK Bund is a collective responsibility and a test for everyone. He urged officials to work together to ensure the bund's safety and keep the public informed.
The CM highlighted the significance of the KK Bund, which is crucial to Sindh's agricultural economy. He stressed that protecting the bund is essential to prevent widespread damage and loss of life.
