UrduPoint.com

CM Sindh Invites Investors To Invest In Water, Environment, Tourism, Food Security In Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:19 PM

CM Sindh invites investors to invest in water, environment, tourism, food security in Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the potential projects for investment in the province included a wide variety of sectors such as water and environment, education and technology, industrial zones, eco-tourism, urban ecosystem and food security, with an estimated cost of $6 billion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the potential projects for investment in the province included a wide variety of sectors such as water and environment, education and technology, industrial zones, eco-tourism, urban ecosystem and food security, with an estimated cost of $6 billion.

"The investment in the multitude of opportunities being on offer in Sindh through an enabling environment rooted in comprehensive legal and institutional mechanisms ensure fair practices, transparency, and attractive economic returns." This he said while speaking as a chief guest at Sindh Investment Conference organized on the occasion of World Economic Forum by Path Finder and Martin Dow Group in Davos Switzerland, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of the CM Sindh here on Wednesday.

CM's Special Assistant on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed and Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Assad Zamin attended the conference.

The investment conference, held at the picturesque location of Schatzalp, Davos, attracted a large number of visitors, potential investors, and senior bankers.

The chief minister speaking on the occasion highlighted the strides Sindh has made over the last few years in achieving Socio economic development in social sectors such as health and education as well as infrastructure and communications.

Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized on the government's continuous efforts to develop the Thar Coal project which would be a mainstay of energy production not only for Sindh but for the whole country.

He further highlighted Sindh's rise in ease of doing business rankings through dedicated efforts which has made investment protocols for both domestic and foreign investors easier.

The CM Sindh apprised the forum regarding achievements of PPP regime of Sindh which has been appreciated not by investors alone but all the stakeholders such as banks, multilateral institutions as well as reputed international publications such as Economist magazine.

Syed Murad Ali Shah invited the audience to invest in the multitude of opportunities being on offer in Sindh through an enabling environment rooted in comprehensive legal and institutional mechanisms to ensure fair practices, transparency and attractive economic returns.

According to the chief minister, the potential projects included a wide variety of sectors such as water and environment, education and technology, industrial zones, eco-tourism, urban ecosystem and food security, with an estimated cost of around $6 billion.

During discussion with the audience, several attendees from both foreign and domestic investment sectors appreciated the vision and projects presented by the Sindh government and showed eagerness to avail the investment opportunities.

At the start of the event, Ikram Sahgal introduced the Sindh delegation led by Chief Minister Sindh.

Thereafter, Qasim Naveed Qamar briefed the audience on the Sindh government's vision and efforts to enhance investment opportunities in the province through a proactive approach under the Investment Department.

He highlighted multiple opportunities available to potential investors in diverse sectors such as education, tourism, agriculture, and industrial zone development.

Earlier, a video documentary of the Investment department depicting Sindh's rich culture as well as government's efforts for Socio economic uplift of the province was displayed for the audience.

After the documentary, a detailed presentation on the upcoming projects of the Sindh government was given.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Technology Business Education Water Agriculture Thar Switzerland Murad Ali Shah Event All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for crea ..

Sindh's Election Commissioner lauds media for creating political awareness

26 seconds ago
 PHA turning city into lush-green

PHA turning city into lush-green

28 seconds ago
 Five more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

Five more diagnosed with coronavirus in RWP

29 seconds ago
 FM meets Austrian counterpart in Davos; discusses ..

FM meets Austrian counterpart in Davos; discusses bilateral ties

30 seconds ago
 Russia Calls on Partners in Africa to Demand West ..

Russia Calls on Partners in Africa to Demand West to Lift Anti-Russian Sanctions ..

32 seconds ago
 Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik ..

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik to life-imprisonment

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.