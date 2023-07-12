CM Sindh launches book `Story of Indus Civilization' at Sindh archives

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 11:01 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the book`Story of Indus Civilization' is a literary continuation that encapsulates the culture and heritage of the province and is aimed at preserving and promoting the diverse culture, heritage, history, and traditions that make Sindh the bastion of a plural society.

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the `Story of Indus Civilization' printed and published by Sindh Archive's dept at Archives auditorium on Wednesday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that this publishing of the book was an attempt to fill the scholarly void of what was the cradle of civilization. "It aims at contributing to a more intelligent and meaningful discussion on the origins of the modern man who started setting up communities and flourished along the enriched River Indus," he said and added that the book looked to excavate through thousands of years of preserved history to bring us closer to the riddle of understanding our raison d'etre.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindh Archives of a treasure of literature. "I visited the Archives some 20 years ago and had spent half of the day reading old and rare books," he said and added again he would visit the Archives and would spend his whole day to take benefit from the rare literature.

Sindh Minister of Culture Syed Sardar Shah speaking on the occasion said that the Civilization of Indus started right from the area it emanated from and covered various countries on the way and it terminated into the Arabian Sea.

"The language of the entire civilization has assimilation which could be traced through research," he said.

Sardar Shah said that Karachi was the modern city of the Indus Civilization but even then, it was 300 years old. He added that the Indus Civilisation was more than 7000 years old.

He said that Shaheed Bhutto used to say he was the heir of the Indus Civilization and we being the custodian of the civilization have organized a number of literary and research programs on Mohenjo Daro, River Indus.

He added that it was deplorable that the other provinces have not organized such literary sessions on Harpa, Taxila, and such other civilizations.

CM Special Assistant Tariq Hassan also spoke on the book and thanked the chief minister for his participation he encouraged him and his team.

The chief minister performed the launching ceremony of the book and visited various sections galleries of the Archives department and took interest in the old revenue record, handwritten copies of the Holy Quran, and other material.

