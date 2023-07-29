Open Menu

CM Sindh Launches Police App 'Talash'

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

CM Sindh launches police App 'Talash'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday officially launched Police App 'Talash'.

The software application has been designed to identify the culprits, foreign or nationals, dead bodies through their thumb impressions, said a statement.

The recovered vehicles could also be identified by inserting their engine /chassis number in the app.

The App has complete data on the culprits in its store and is also connected with the NADRA.

The chief minister launched the App by giving his thumb impressions to the App device which automatically generated data of the `Murad Ali Shah'.

The CM Sindh appreciated the police for developing an excellent and much-needed App.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also appreciated the Sindh police for making good security arrangements on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram.

Related Topics

Sindh Dead Chief Minister Police Vehicles Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

21 minutes ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

18 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

19 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

19 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan