CM Sindh launches police App 'Talash'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday officially launched Police App 'Talash'.

The software application has been designed to identify the culprits, foreign or nationals, dead bodies through their thumb impressions, said a statement.

The recovered vehicles could also be identified by inserting their engine /chassis number in the app.

The App has complete data on the culprits in its store and is also connected with the NADRA.

The chief minister launched the App by giving his thumb impressions to the App device which automatically generated data of the `Murad Ali Shah'.

The CM Sindh appreciated the police for developing an excellent and much-needed App.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also appreciated the Sindh police for making good security arrangements on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram.