CM Sindh Launches Solar Panel Distribution Program
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched a solar panel distribution program in Sukkur Division, aiming to alleviate the burden of electricity costs on low-income households.
This initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, which has three components: solarizing government buildings, schools and low-income households.
The program targets 200,000 households, providing them with solar systems, including a solar plate, fan, three bulbs, battery backup, and a mobile charger.
The CM praised Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for advancing the program, with 50,000 solar systems already arrived and another 50,000 expected soon.
The Sindh government has also arranged funds for a program to provide permanent homes to 2.1 million flood-affected families, benefiting 12 million people. Additionally, plans are underway to generate 50 megawatts of electricity from waste in Karachi and install floating solar panels at Keenjhar Lake.
The CM emphasized the importance of green and clean energy, highlighting the success of the Thar coal project and ongoing solar and wind energy projects in Sindh.
He expressed confidence that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will emerge victorious in the 2029 elections, emphasizing that votes are earned through performance, not propaganda.
He reiterated that the PPP's focus is on public welfare and development, not just votes.
The ceremony was also attended by PPP senior leaders, including MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh, PPP District President Syed Javed Hussain Shah, MPA Halar Khan Wasan, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah, Nawab Wasan, and CEOs of SRSO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro and HANDS, Dr Tanveer, among others.
