Open Menu

CM Sindh Launches Solar Panel Distribution Program

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

CM Sindh launches solar panel distribution program

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has launched a solar panel distribution program in Sukkur Division, aiming to alleviate the burden of electricity costs on low-income households.

This initiative is part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, which has three components: solarizing government buildings, schools and low-income households.

The program targets 200,000 households, providing them with solar systems, including a solar plate, fan, three bulbs, battery backup, and a mobile charger.

The CM praised Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for advancing the program, with 50,000 solar systems already arrived and another 50,000 expected soon.

The Sindh government has also arranged funds for a program to provide permanent homes to 2.1 million flood-affected families, benefiting 12 million people. Additionally, plans are underway to generate 50 megawatts of electricity from waste in Karachi and install floating solar panels at Keenjhar Lake.

The CM emphasized the importance of green and clean energy, highlighting the success of the Thar coal project and ongoing solar and wind energy projects in Sindh.

He expressed confidence that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will emerge victorious in the 2029 elections, emphasizing that votes are earned through performance, not propaganda.

He reiterated that the PPP's focus is on public welfare and development, not just votes.

The ceremony was also attended by PPP senior leaders, including MNA Noman islam Sheikh, Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah, Provincial Ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Haider Shah, Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh, PPP District President Syed Javed Hussain Shah, MPA Halar Khan Wasan, MPA Syed Farrukh Shah, Nawab Wasan, and CEOs of SRSO Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro and HANDS, Dr Tanveer, among others.

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

17 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

47 minutes ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

5 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan