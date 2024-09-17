CM Sindh leads Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday led the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) procession at New Memon Masjid on Tuesday.

Talking to the media after leading the Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession, he said that Pakistan is in safe hands and all conspiracies will be thwarted to lead the country towards development and prosperity.

He was accompanied by his cabinet members Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Zia ul Hassan Lanjar, Jam Khan Shoro, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Riaz Shah Sheerazi, and Advisor Najmi Alam.

At the outset of his talk, Murad congratulated the Muslim community on the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He stated that the Prophet's birth marked the beginning of a new era, providing a complete guide for living a life of respect, decency, and purity, promoting coexistence without any discrimination.

The CM emphasised the significance of the occasion and the government's efforts to ensure a peaceful and successful event of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

"The government has made foolproof security arrangements to conduct the event peacefully, he said and added that he was thankful to Ulemas of different schools of thought for demonstrating unity and harmony during Eid Milad-un-Nabi programs.

He lauded the efforts and arrangements of the Sindh police for the Rabi-ul-Awal programmes.

The chief minister urged the people to follow the example of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) by practicing tolerance, forgiveness, honesty, high moral character, and showing respect and affection for elders and children, as well as promoting co-existence in day-to-day life.

Murad Shah said that the people of Palestine and Kashmir were currently enduring tyrannical and barbaric conditions.

He expressed a hope that Allah would empower Muslim nations worldwide to liberate the people of Palestine and Kashmir from this oppression.

He said, "Our nation is strong and follows the path of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and is guided by its founder, therefore, it will continue to grow and emerge as a strong nation on the global stage,” he hoped.

Earlier, the Chief Minister led a Rabi-ul-Awal procession at Memon Masjid. He interacted with Ulemas inside and outside the mosque and spent valuable time with them.

On the way, the Chief Minister went to the CPO where he inspected the movement and security arrangements of the Rabi-ul-Awal procession at its Command & Control Center. Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the Chief Minister about the arrangements.

Last night, CM Murad Shah, accompanied by his cabinet members, visited Faiz-e-Madina to attend the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) program and heard the sermon on seerat-un-Nabi.