CM Sindh Leads Rally To Mark "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir"

Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to mark "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" for expressing solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) at the lawn of Sindh CM's House here on Thursday.

Provincial ministers, Corps Commander Lt. Gen Nadeem Anjum, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Police Mushtaq Maher, DG Rangers Major Gen. Iftikhar Chaudhry, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, notables and government officers attended the rally.

The chief minister along with others carried a banner on which oppression against people of IIoJK was reflected in the shape of photos, arrests of people, curfew and bullet riddled buildings and bodies to invite attention of international community.

The participants of the rallies had worn black bands around their arms and had flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in their hands and walked a certain meter amid COVID SOPs in the CM House and expressed solidarity with people of IIoJK and condemned revocation of special status of the valley on August 5, 2019.

Earlier, one minute silence was also observed to expressed solidarity with people of IIoJK.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, General Secretary Khadmin-e-Millat Pakistan Saghir Ali Siddiqui hailed the Federal government for observing "Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir" and said it will give support and boost the moral of the people of IIoJK.

Observing this day will also help draw attention of the international community towards human rights violations and Indian oppression with the innocent Kashmiri people, he added.

