CM Sindh Letter Shows Nothing But Arrogance, Conceit: Ali Zaidi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday said letter of Chief Minister (CM) Sindh to prime minister showed nothing but arrogance and conceit. In a series of tweets, he said in a meeting held on January 16, he requested CM Sindh to include devolution of organizations like Sindh Building Control Authority and Sindh Solid Waste Management board to divisional levels as committed by him months ago.

The federal minister sharing letter of CM Sindh and the letter he wrote to the Prime Minister said, "CM Sindh then had the audacity to write to the PM... and his letter shows nothing but arrogance & conceit!".

He does not even have the etiquette & manners on how to address the office of the Prime Minister!".

Ali Zaidi further said that a high-powered committee comprising of Federal and provincial ministers, CM, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority and heads of various law enforcement agencies held multiple meetings just to discuss how to clean garbage from storm drains and remove encroachments.

These issues were created because of a corrupt provincial government that has looted for decades, he said.

"Lots of speculation/stories floating around on the Karachi Transformation Committee meeting of Jan 16, 2010", he said.

